Hillsboro routed De Soto 12-2 Tuesday at De Soto.
Krystin Keath suffered the loss for De Soto.
Hillsboro (12-6) plays at home against North County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. De Soto (5-12) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
