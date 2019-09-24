Subscribe for 99¢

Hillsboro routed De Soto 12-2 Tuesday at De Soto.

Krystin Keath suffered the loss for De Soto.

Hillsboro (12-6) plays at home against North County on Wednesday at 6 p.m. De Soto (5-12) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

