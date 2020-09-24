 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt topples Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Holt topples Fort Zumwalt West

Lexy Smith went 2-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Holt to a 10-6 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.

Hannah Gannon was the winner for Holt. She pitched 10 innings allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out two.

Holt (5-6) plays at home against Francis Howell on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) will host Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

