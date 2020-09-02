 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt topples Seckman
Recap: Holt topples Seckman

Alli Tudor went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Holt to a 7-2 victory over Seckman.

Abbi Keller was the winner for Holt. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out five. Sophie Greenfield of Seckman went 4-for-4 with one run scored. Seckman hurler Madi Conrad was the losing pitcher.

Holt (3-1) hosts Timberland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Seckman (1-1) visits Francis Howell Central on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

