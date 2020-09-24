 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt tops Fort Zumwalt West
Recap: Holt tops Fort Zumwalt West

Lexy Smith went 2-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Holt to a 10-6 victory over Fort Zumwalt West.

Hannah Gannon was the winner for Holt. She pitched 10 innings allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out two. Lydia Feiste was charged with the loss for Fort Zumwalt West.

Holt (5-6) hosts Francis Howell on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

