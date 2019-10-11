BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99

Holt pounded visiting St. Dominic 13-3 Friday.

Grace Edwards suffered the loss for St. Dominic.

Holt (23-2) travels to Timberland on Monday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (11-12) plays at home against Borgia on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

