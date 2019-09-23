Holt pounded visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 13-2 Monday.
Emma Roseberry picked up the win for Holt.
Holt (11-1) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-10) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
