Subscribe for 99¢

Holt pounded visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 13-2 Monday.

Emma Roseberry picked up the win for Holt.

Holt (11-1) hosts Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-10) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.




Tags

View comments