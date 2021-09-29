 Skip to main content
Recap: Incarnate Word downs Ursuline
Incarnate Word trailed by three after six innings but rallied for an 10-9 win over Ursuline Wednesday at Ursuline.

Addie Rhea of Ursuline went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was charged with the loss.

Incarnate Word (9-11) visits Parkway North on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ursuline (7-8) plays Warrenton at Francis Howell Central on Friday at 5 p.m.

