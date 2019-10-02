Macy Brown hit for the cycle to lead Incarnate Word over Ursuline 12-5 Wednesday at Ursuline.
Incarnate Word hurler Lauren Gallagher was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out one. Chloe Baize of Ursuline went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Molly Newman suffered the loss for Ursuline.
Incarnate Word (12-6) plays at home against Hancock on Thursday at 4 p.m. Ursuline (2-10) will play Ponca City (Okla.) at Antimi Softball Complex on Friday at 4:45 p.m.