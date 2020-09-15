Recap: Incarnate Word trounces Lutheran St. Charles

Incarnate Word triumphed over Lutheran St. Charles 13-1 Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Boyd picked up the win for Incarnate Word. She gave up just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work. Lutheran St. Charles hurler Molly Clifft was charged with the loss.
Incarnate Word (1-0) hosts Hillsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) travels to St. Charles West on Thursday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.