Recap: Jackson beats Festus

Sep 16, 2023

Jackson beat visiting Festus 6-2 Saturday.

Jackson (7-1) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Festus (8-9) hosts North County on Monday at 4:30 p.m.