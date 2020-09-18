 Skip to main content
Recap: Jefferson City squeaks by Farmington
0 comments

  • 0
Jefferson City edged visiting Farmington 11-10 Friday.

Key offensive contributors for Farmington were Abby Robbins (1-for-1, one RBI, two runs scored) and Shelby Bowling (1-for-1, one RBI, one extra base hit, one run scored).

Jefferson City (1-1) will play Francis Howell Central at Binder Park at 3:30 p.m today. Farmington (8-8) plays Mexico at Jefferson City at 3:30 p.m today.

