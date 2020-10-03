 Skip to main content
Recap: Kirkwood tops St. Dominic
Kirkwood toppled St. Dominic 11-8 Saturday at St. Dominic.

Addison Henke of St. Dominic went 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored. St. Dominic hurler Grace Edwards was tagged with the loss.

Kirkwood (3-2) will play Nerinx Hall at Kirkwood Athletic Association on Monday at 4:15 p.m. St. Dominic (10-11) goes on the road to play Westminster on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

