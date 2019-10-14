Katie Hastings went 4-for-5 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Kirkwood to a 21-15 victory over Lindbergh.
Church was credited with the win for Kirkwood. Key offensive contributors for Lindbergh included Morgan Goodrich (2-for-5, four RBIs), Emily Wright (2-for-2, one RBI, two runs scored) and Josie Hutcheson (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs scored). Lindbergh hurler Anastasia Olson was the losing pitcher.
Kirkwood (12-15) will host St. Joseph's on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lindbergh (6-15) hosts Fox on Wednesday at 4 p.m.