Recap: Lafayette beats Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Lafayette beats Liberty (Wentzville)

Lafayette beat visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 10-7 Wednesday.

Kylee Orf of Liberty (Wentzville) went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored. Liberty (Wentzville) hurler Ryenne Elbert-Walker was the losing pitcher.

Lafayette (11-7) will host Marquette on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-9) will host Washington on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

