Recap: Lafayette rips Northwest Cedar Hill

Lafayette waltzed over visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 7-1 Monday.
Lafayette hurler Landee Wasson was credited with the win. Alexi Sanchez of Northwest Cedar Hill went 4-for-4 with one extra base hit. Lily Consolino was tagged with the loss for Northwest Cedar Hill.
Lafayette (10-2) plays Lindbergh at Lakeview Park on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-11) will host Fox on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.