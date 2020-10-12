 Skip to main content
Recap: Lafayette rips Northwest Cedar Hill
Recap: Lafayette rips Northwest Cedar Hill

Lafayette waltzed over visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 7-1 Monday.

Lafayette hurler Landee Wasson was credited with the win. Alexi Sanchez of Northwest Cedar Hill went 4-for-4 with one extra base hit. Lily Consolino was tagged with the loss for Northwest Cedar Hill.

Lafayette (10-2) plays Lindbergh at Lakeview Park on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (18-11) will host Fox on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

