Recap: Lafayette slips past Marquette
Recap: Lafayette slips past Marquette

Lafayette downed visiting Marquette 2-1 Saturday.

Lafayette hurler Landee Wasson was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight. Marquette hurler Maddie Carney was the losing pitcher.

Lafayette (7-0) goes on the road to play Oakville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Marquette (2-2) hosts Northwest Cedar Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

