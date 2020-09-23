Recap: Lafayette triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville)

Kaley Adzick went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Lafayette to a 11-1 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).
Wasson struck out 13 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for Lafayette. Ryenne Elbert-Walker suffered the loss for Liberty (Wentzville).
Lafayette (1-0) plays at Northwest Cedar Hill on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-12) goes on the road to play Washington on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
