Recap: Lee's Summit West routs Parkway South

Katerina Wilds went 3-for-3 with three home runs, nine RBIs and three runs scored to lead Lee's Summit West to a 19-1 victory over Parkway South.
Pannell picked up the win for Lee's Summit West. Lauren Bacon of Parkway South went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Parkway South hurler Ashley Ware was tagged with the loss.
Lee's Summit West (3-0) plays Francis Howell Central at Killian Softball Complex at 4 p.m today. Parkway South (23-10) plays Blue Springs South at JFK Stadium (Springfield) at 4:45 p.m today.
