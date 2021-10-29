 Skip to main content
Recap: Lee's Summit West routs Parkway South
Katerina Wilds went 3-for-3 with three home runs, nine RBIs and three runs scored to lead Lee's Summit West to a 19-1 victory over Parkway South.

Pannell picked up the win for Lee's Summit West. Lauren Bacon of Parkway South went 2-for-2 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Parkway South hurler Ashley Ware was tagged with the loss.

Lee's Summit West (3-0) plays Francis Howell Central at Killian Softball Complex at 4 p.m today. Parkway South (23-10) plays Blue Springs South at JFK Stadium (Springfield) at 4:45 p.m today.

