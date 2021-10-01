 Skip to main content
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Hazelwood West
Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) beats Hazelwood West

Liberty (Wentzville) topped visiting Hazelwood West 8-3 Friday.

Abagail Cafolla of Hazelwood West went 3-for-3 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Hazelwood West hurler Cafolla was the losing pitcher.

Liberty (Wentzville) (6-14) will play Fort Zumwalt East at Liberty (Wentzville) on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Hazelwood West (10-5) plays at home against St. Charles West on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

