Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) edges Fort Zumwalt East

Liberty (Wentzville) slipped past Fort Zumwalt East 5-4 Tuesday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Anna Strother was the winner for Liberty (Wentzville). She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on 12 hits and striking out two.
Liberty (Wentzville) (9-14) will host Fort Zumwalt East at 4:15 p.m today. Fort Zumwalt East (8-10) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) at 4:15 p.m today.
