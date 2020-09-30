Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) routs St. Charles

Kylee Orf went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, three extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 15-0 victory over St. Charles.
Liberty (Wentzville) hurler Haley Miller was the winning pitcher. St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was charged with the loss.
Liberty (Wentzville) (3-15) visits Windsor (Imperial) on Saturday at 8 a.m. St. Charles (6-9) will host Orchard Farm on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
