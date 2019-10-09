Ella Evans went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 7-6 victory over Hazelwood West.
Allyson Fox was credited with the win for Liberty (Wentzville). She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on 11 hits while striking out three. Mya Gratz of Hazelwood West went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Abagail Cafolla was the losing pitcher for Hazelwood West.
Liberty (Wentzville) (6-18) will host Francis Howell North on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Hazelwood West (6-12) travels to Fox on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.