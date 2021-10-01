Recap: Liberty (Wentzville) topples Hazelwood West

Baylie Roetemeyer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, three extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Liberty (Wentzville) to a 8-3 victory over Hazelwood West.

Zoey Arnold was credited with the win for Liberty (Wentzville). She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four. Abagail Cafolla of Hazelwood West went 3-for-3 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Hazelwood West hurler Cafolla was tagged with the loss.