Subscribe for 99¢

Lindbergh defeated visiting Fox 10-8 Wednesday.

Lindbergh hurler Waldron was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out five.

Lindbergh (7-15) visits Summit on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.