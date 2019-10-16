Lindbergh defeated visiting Fox 10-8 Wednesday.
Lindbergh hurler Waldron was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out five.
Lindbergh (7-15) visits Summit on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
