 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Lindbergh slips past Parkway North
0 comments

Recap: Lindbergh slips past Parkway North

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Lindbergh squeaked by Parkway North 5-3 Monday at Parkway North.

Sam Waldron was the winner for Lindbergh. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out three. Jenna Teakert of Parkway North went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two extra base hits and one run scored. Siena Berman was charged with the loss for Parkway North.

Lindbergh (1-0) visits Parkway West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway North (0-1) plays Affton at AfftonAA on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports