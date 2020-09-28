Recap: Lindbergh slips past Parkway North

Lindbergh squeaked by Parkway North 5-3 Monday at Parkway North.
Sam Waldron was the winner for Lindbergh. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out three. Jenna Teakert of Parkway North went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two extra base hits and one run scored. Siena Berman was charged with the loss for Parkway North.
Lindbergh (1-0) visits Parkway West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway North (0-1) plays Affton at AfftonAA on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
