Recap: Logan-Rogersville beats Sullivan
Recap: Logan-Rogersville beats Sullivan

Logan-Rogersville toppled Sullivan 8-4 Saturday at Sullivan.

Key hitters for Sullivan were Hanna Johanning (1-for-2, one home run, three RBIs, one run scored) and Kayla Ulrich (2-for-2, one RBI, two extra base hits, one run scored). Sullivan hurler Jaedin Blakenship was charged with the loss.

Logan-Rogersville (4-0) plays Capital City at Sullivan at 1 p.m today. Sullivan (2-1) plays at home against Poplar Bluff at 2:45 p.m today.

