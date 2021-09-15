 Skip to main content
Recap: Lutheran South edges Affton
Recap: Lutheran South edges Affton

Danielle Duke went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Lutheran South to a 4-3 victory over Affton.

Lutheran South hurler Erin Acheson was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven.

Lutheran South (7-2) will play Rosati-Kain at AfftonAA on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Affton (1-6) plays at home against Mehlville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

