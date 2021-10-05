Recap: Lutheran South pounds Notre Dame

Lexi Filkins went 4-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead Lutheran South to a 13-1 victory over Notre Dame.

Lutheran South hurler Erin Acheson was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out six.

Lutheran South (12-8) hosts Parkway West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Notre Dame (9-14) will host Borgia on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.