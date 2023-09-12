Lutheran South edged visiting Fort Zumwalt North 6-5 Tuesday.
Lutheran South hurler Ashlynn Maness was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on six hits while striking out four. Kiana Noel of Fort Zumwalt North went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Kennedy Morse was the losing pitcher for Fort Zumwalt North.
Lutheran South (8-5) goes on the road to play Parkway South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (0-8) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.