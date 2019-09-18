Subscribe for 99¢

Maplewood-RH routed visiting Metro 16-0 Wednesday.

Metro hurler Kate Justis was the losing pitcher.

Maplewood-RH (3-2) visits Orchard Farm on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Metro (5-1) will play Cleveland at Adams Park on Thursday at 4 p.m.

