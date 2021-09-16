Recap: Mehlville routs Affton

Lily Douglas went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Mehlville to a 16-2 victory over Affton.

Douglas picked up the win for Mehlville. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in six innings of work.

Mehlville (4-6) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Affton (1-7) plays Hancock at AfftonAA on Friday at 4 p.m.