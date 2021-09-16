 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Mehlville routs Affton
0 comments

Recap: Mehlville routs Affton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lily Douglas went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Mehlville to a 16-2 victory over Affton.

Douglas picked up the win for Mehlville. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in six innings of work.

Mehlville (4-6) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Affton (1-7) plays Hancock at AfftonAA on Friday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High School Athletes of the Week: Sept. 16, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/111. Marquette (9-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 12-4.2. Summit (10-0) was idle.3. Troy Buchanan (7-5) was id…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/91. Marquette (6-2) was idle.2. Summit (10-0) def. Lafayette (4-5), 3-2.3. Troy Buchanan (6-5) def. Francis Howell (5…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/131. Summit (13-0) def. Webster Groves (6-6), 10-0.2. Eureka (12-1) was idle.3. Marquette (11-3) def. Fox (11-5), 10-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News