Recap: Nerinx Hall slips past Incarnate Word
Recap: Nerinx Hall slips past Incarnate Word

Nerinx Hall downed visiting Incarnate Word 9-8 Tuesday.

Leading the way offensively for Incarnate Word were Kenzie Nelson (4-for-4, two RBIs, one run scored) and Rachel Ross (3-for-4, one RBI, one extra base hit, three runs scored). Nelson suffered the loss for Incarnate Word.

Nerinx Hall (3-2) will play Rosati-Kain at AfftonAA on Thursday at 4 p.m. Incarnate Word (3-5) plays at Borgia on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

