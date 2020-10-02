Recap: Nerinx Hall slips past Ursuline

Nerinx Hall defeated Ursuline 6-5 Friday at Ursuline.
Key hitters for Ursuline included Addie Rhea (2-for-3, two RBIs, two extra base hits) and Leah Anderson (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored). Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was the losing pitcher.
Nerinx Hall (2-1) plays Kirkwood at Kirkwood Athletic Association on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Ursuline (1-2) hosts Cor Jesu on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
