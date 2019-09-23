North County ripped Festus 10-4 Monday at Festus.
Festus hurler Morgan Green was the losing pitcher.
North County (8-3) plays at home against Perryville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Festus (8-8) visits Cape Notre Dame on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
