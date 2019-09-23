Subscribe for 99¢

North County ripped Festus 10-4 Monday at Festus.

Festus hurler Morgan Green was the losing pitcher.

North County (8-3) plays at home against Perryville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Festus (8-8) visits Cape Notre Dame on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.




Tags

View comments