Recap: North Point slips past Orchard Farm
Recap: North Point slips past Orchard Farm

North Point squeaked by Orchard Farm 9-8 Monday at Orchard Farm.

Caroline Frank was credited with the win for North Point. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out eight. Key offensive contributors for Orchard Farm included Hailey Hunter (3-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Ellie Busch (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored). Orchard Farm hurler Faith Mitchell was charged with the loss.

North Point (2-5) will host Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Orchard Farm (2-6) plays at home against Warrenton on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

