Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill defeats Mehlville

Northwest Cedar Hill downed visiting Mehlville 2-1 Wednesday.
Northwest Cedar Hill hurler Madi Stichling was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out six. Lily Douglas was tagged with the loss for Mehlville.
Northwest Cedar Hill (10-9) will host Parkway West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Mehlville (6-7) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
