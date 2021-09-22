 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill defeats Mehlville
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill defeats Mehlville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Cedar Hill downed visiting Mehlville 2-1 Wednesday.

Northwest Cedar Hill hurler Madi Stichling was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out six. Lily Douglas was tagged with the loss for Mehlville.

Northwest Cedar Hill (10-9) will host Parkway West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Mehlville (6-7) hosts Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News