Madi Stichling went 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 18-8 victory over Webster Groves.

Maddison Welker was credited with the win for Northwest Cedar Hill. Leading hitters for Webster Groves were Elizabeth Zareh (3-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Molly McPheeters (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, two runs scored). Maddie Buske was the losing pitcher for Webster Groves.

Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) will play Raymore-Peculiar at Killian Softball Complex on Friday at 10 a.m.

