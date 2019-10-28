Madi Stichling went 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Northwest Cedar Hill to a 18-8 victory over Webster Groves.
Maddison Welker was credited with the win for Northwest Cedar Hill. Leading hitters for Webster Groves were Elizabeth Zareh (3-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Molly McPheeters (2-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, two runs scored). Maddie Buske was the losing pitcher for Webster Groves.
Northwest Cedar Hill (26-4) will play Raymore-Peculiar at Killian Softball Complex on Friday at 10 a.m.