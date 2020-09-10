Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill slips past Seckman

Northwest Cedar Hill trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 9-7 win over Seckman Thursday at Seckman.
Josie Lindsey of Seckman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Chiara Grasso was the losing pitcher for Seckman.
Northwest Cedar Hill (5-2) plays Washington at Francis Howell Central on Friday at 4 p.m. Seckman (1-3) will play Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A. on Friday at 3 p.m.
