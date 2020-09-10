 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill slips past Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill slips past Seckman

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Northwest Cedar Hill trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 9-7 win over Seckman Thursday at Seckman.

Josie Lindsey of Seckman went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Chiara Grasso was the losing pitcher for Seckman.

Northwest Cedar Hill (5-2) plays Washington at Francis Howell Central on Friday at 4 p.m. Seckman (1-3) will play Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A. on Friday at 3 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports