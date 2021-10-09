 Skip to main content
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill topples Timberland
Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill topples Timberland

Northwest Cedar Hill beat visiting Timberland 10-7 Saturday.

Leading the way offensively for Timberland were Ariana Finn (3-for-3, three RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Ava Kuzara (3-for-3, one RBI, two extra base hits, one run scored). Timberland hurler Emma Caplinger was the losing pitcher.

Northwest Cedar Hill (16-11) visits Parkway South on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Timberland (18-16) will play Neosho at Rolla at 2 p.m today.

