Recap: Northwest Cedar Hill trounces Lutheran St. Charles

Northwest Cedar Hill pounded Lutheran St. Charles 12-1 Tuesday at Lutheran St. Charles.
Stichling was the winner for Northwest Cedar Hill. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven. Molly Clifft was charged with the loss for Lutheran St. Charles.
Northwest Cedar Hill (12-5) hosts Lafayette on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-6) plays Liberty (Wentzville) at Kiwanis Park on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
