 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Oakville beats Webster Groves
0 comments

Recap: Oakville beats Webster Groves

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Oakville topped visiting Webster Groves 10-6 Saturday.

Key offensive contributors for Webster Groves were Hannah Jansen (3-for-3, one home run, three RBIs, two extra base hits, two runs scored) and Ivy Clark (3-for-4, two RBIs, three extra base hits, one run scored). Kelly Collins was charged with the loss for Webster Groves.

Oakville (3-2) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Webster Groves (5-1) plays at home against Summit on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports