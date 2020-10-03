Recap: Oakville beats Webster Groves

Oakville topped visiting Webster Groves 10-6 Saturday.
Key offensive contributors for Webster Groves were Hannah Jansen (3-for-3, one home run, three RBIs, two extra base hits, two runs scored) and Ivy Clark (3-for-4, two RBIs, three extra base hits, one run scored). Kelly Collins was charged with the loss for Webster Groves.
Oakville (3-2) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Webster Groves (5-1) plays at home against Summit on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
