Recap: Oakville pounds Ursuline

Madison Rhyne went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored to lead Oakville to a 20-8 victory over Ursuline.
Savannah Hesse picked up the win for Oakville. She gave up just two earned runs on 12 hits in six innings of work. Emma Weston of Ursuline went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored. Addie Rhea suffered the loss for Ursuline.
Oakville (6-2) visits Summit on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Ursuline (2-3) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
