Recap: Oakville rips Kirkwood

Madison Rhyne went 5-for-5 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Oakville to a 12-4 victory over Kirkwood.
Oakville hurler Abby Alonzo was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out two.
Oakville (8-3) will host St. Joseph's on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (5-6) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
