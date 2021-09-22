 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville topples Kirkwood
Recap: Oakville topples Kirkwood

Mary Tutwiler went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Oakville to a 10-7 victory over Kirkwood.

Oakville hurler Hesse was the winning pitcher. Leading the way offensively for Kirkwood were Zoey Daniels (3-for-4, four RBIs, two extra base hits) and Madisen Butler (3-for-4, one RBI, three extra base hits, one run scored).

Oakville (11-6) plays Parkway West at AfftonAA on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (2-11) travels to Summit on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

