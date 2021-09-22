Recap: Oakville tops Kirkwood

Mary Tutwiler went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Oakville to a 10-7 victory over Kirkwood.
Hesse was the winning pitcher for Oakville.
Oakville (11-6) plays Parkway West at AfftonAA on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Kirkwood (2-11) travels to Summit on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
