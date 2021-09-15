 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville tops Mehlville
Oakville toppled Mehlville 6-2 Wednesday at Mehlville.

Oakville hurler Savannah Hesse was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out one. Lily Douglas was tagged with the loss for Mehlville.

Oakville (8-3) will play Kirksville at Binder Park on Friday at noon. Mehlville (3-6) goes on the road to play Affton on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

