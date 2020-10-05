 Skip to main content
Recap: Oakville waltzes over Parkway West
Abby Alonzo went 5-for-5 with three home runs, seven RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Oakville to a 14-7 victory over Parkway West.

Alonzo was credited with the win for Oakville. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Oakville (4-2) will host Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway West (3-5) visits Parkway Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

