Recap: Oakville waltzes over Parkway West

Abby Alonzo went 5-for-5 with three home runs, seven RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Oakville to a 14-7 victory over Parkway West.
Alonzo was credited with the win for Oakville. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out six.
Oakville (4-2) will host Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway West (3-5) visits Parkway Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
