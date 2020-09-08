Recap: Orchard Farm beats St. Charles West

Orchard Farm trailed by six after five innings but rallied for an 12-7 win over St. Charles West Tuesday at St. Charles West.
Faith Mitchell was credited with the win for Orchard Farm. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on five hits and striking out four.
Orchard Farm (1-3) plays at home against Winfield on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles West (0-3) visits Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.