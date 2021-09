Anale Rao went 1-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs scored to lead Orchard Farm to a 12-2 victory over St. Charles West.

Abby Busch picked up the win for Orchard Farm. She gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.

Orchard Farm (3-6) hosts McCluer North on Saturday at 9 a.m. St. Charles West (4-9) hosts Warrenton on Friday at 4:15 p.m.