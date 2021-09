Avery Zenke hit for the cycle to help Orchard Farm over visiting Parkway Central 21-20 Monday.

Mitchell was the winner for Orchard Farm. She pitched seven innings allowing 20 runs on 10 hits while striking out six.

Orchard Farm (6-6) plays at home against Parkway Central at 4:15 p.m today. Parkway Central (1-13) plays at Orchard Farm at 4:15 p.m today.